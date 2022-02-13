Furucombo (COMBO) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $333,401.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.72 or 0.06799769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,285.31 or 0.99846768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049224 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

