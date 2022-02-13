Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Stock Price Down 17.7%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)’s share price was down 17.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan platform for small and medium enterprise. Its solutions include recovery loan scheme, small business loan, and business finance. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Developing Markets.

