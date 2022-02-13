FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FUJIY stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

