FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.10 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $6.10 billion and approximately $102.37 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.21 or 0.00104696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00037877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006925 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 333,894,244 coins and its circulating supply is 138,024,908 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

