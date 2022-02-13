FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Down 58.7% in January

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HERA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,183. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.