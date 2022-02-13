FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,837 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after buying an additional 377,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after buying an additional 500,843 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $23.44.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

