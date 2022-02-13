Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.23)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $486.5-495.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.74 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,637,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

