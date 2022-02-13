Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Down 9.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares traded down 9.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.27. 22,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,540,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $7,324,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $2,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,127,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.