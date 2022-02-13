Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.53 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 4,637,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $7,835,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $4,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

