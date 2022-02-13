Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $107-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.57 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

FRSH traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 4,637,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,679. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $8,127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

