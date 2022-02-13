Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 628.4% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 37,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSNUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

