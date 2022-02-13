Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 55,334 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $24,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KALV. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after buying an additional 1,580,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,734,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $368.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

