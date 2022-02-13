Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 196,220 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,220 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $28,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $109.64 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

