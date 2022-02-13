Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,231 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $29,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 25.9% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 723,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 148,808 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $535.98 million, a PE ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

