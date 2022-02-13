Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

