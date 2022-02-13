Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.63 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

