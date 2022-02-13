Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.52 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $26,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE opened at $185.65 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,531 shares of company stock worth $2,747,849. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

