Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.61 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.76 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

