Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.52 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038,685 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.