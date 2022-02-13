Fractal Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $80,646.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.73 or 0.06775007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.10 or 0.99763656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00048921 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.