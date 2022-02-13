Fortress Investment Group LLC Invests $3.78 Million in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 382,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTMU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth about $7,418,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth about $9,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth about $3,787,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth about $7,526,000.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Shares of APTMU stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.