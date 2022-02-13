Fortress Investment Group LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,010 shares during the quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Gores Holdings VIII worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIIX stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

