Fortress Investment Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $152,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBCP opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

