FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Citigroup

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

