Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of FLUX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 469.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

