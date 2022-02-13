Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 120.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Fluor stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

