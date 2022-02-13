Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,254 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 246,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

