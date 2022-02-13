Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 640,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

