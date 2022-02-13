Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $8.39 Million in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 160,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 158,785 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

