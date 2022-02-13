Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 79,295 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.91% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

EWS opened at $22.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

