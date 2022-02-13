Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 369,272 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 2,994.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

