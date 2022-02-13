Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 272,548 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,548 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 269,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.