FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

