FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $16.86 Per Share (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the business services provider will earn $16.86 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.82.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $246.47 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

