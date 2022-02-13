Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 3,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

