Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:PFO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.41. 17,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.