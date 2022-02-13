FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

FE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

