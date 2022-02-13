First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Down 98.2% in January

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ RNMC opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter.

