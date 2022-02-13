First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in January

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LDSF stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $20.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.
