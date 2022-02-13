First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in January

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LDSF stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.