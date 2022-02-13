First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 1,008.4% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 76,805 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $45.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

