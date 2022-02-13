First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FDTS remained flat at $$44.03 during midday trading on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

