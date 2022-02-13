First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $45.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

