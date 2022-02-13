First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 67.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 509,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 265,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 54.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 186,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNCE. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.