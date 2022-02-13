First Manhattan Co. Sells 34 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $441.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $436.24 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.17. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.