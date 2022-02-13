First Manhattan Co. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.
Shares of DFAS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.
