First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,150 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,837,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 303,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $11.11 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.