First Manhattan Co. Buys Shares of 3,796 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,887,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,696 shares of company stock worth $16,869,623 over the last three months.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

