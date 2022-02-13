First Manhattan Co. Acquires 485 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

PAVE stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

