First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Critical Survey

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Community and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Community pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 25.18% 11.32% 1.02% Orrstown Financial Services 26.77% 12.50% 1.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community and Orrstown Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $61.42 million 2.61 $15.47 million $2.05 10.36 Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.21 $32.88 million $2.96 8.20

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats First Community on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment include deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment comprises investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

