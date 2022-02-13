First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stake Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.75.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $770.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $720.52 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $828.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $836.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

